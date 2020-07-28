Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 58.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 4,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CW opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $108.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

