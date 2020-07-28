Creative Planning Purchases 2,395 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Creative Planning increased its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.25% of Southside Bancshares worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,380,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $916.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,783. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.