Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 16,300 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $141,646,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,294,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,489,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,115 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,273,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $17,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

