Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,048 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $290.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.