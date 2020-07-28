Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

