Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Relx were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Investec raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.