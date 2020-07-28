Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 475 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,084.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,947,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,195,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

