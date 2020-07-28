Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 9,000 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 141,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

