Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 783,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 992,487 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,576,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 333,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 223,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.47. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $927,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,378 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INO. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

