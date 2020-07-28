Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $221,000 Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Loews were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Loews by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Loews by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Loews by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Loews by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 93,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $3,197,468.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,525,695.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.49 and a beta of 0.75. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

