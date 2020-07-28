Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

SLV opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

