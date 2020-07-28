Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 42.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 82.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 134.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Centurylink by 346.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

