Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 35,700 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 204,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 168,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

FITB opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

