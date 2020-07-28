Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115,004 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,776,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,055 shares during the period. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

