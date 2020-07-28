Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115,004 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,776,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,055 shares during the period. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $221,000 Holdings in Loews Co.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $221,000 Holdings in Loews Co.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 35,700 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 35,700 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report