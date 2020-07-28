Cwm LLC Sells 67 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 37.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $263.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.73. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.31.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

