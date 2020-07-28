Cwm LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,828,000 after purchasing an additional 224,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,956,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,176,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 376.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,587,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $236.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

