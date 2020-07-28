110,100 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after buying an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after buying an additional 799,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $14,976,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $2,013,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $353,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 292,202 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock worth $940,471,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.