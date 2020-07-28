Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

