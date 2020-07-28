New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,846.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VAC opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.60 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.