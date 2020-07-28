Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $95.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EW. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NYSE:EW opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,723.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,903 shares of company stock valued at $25,383,170. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 84,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

