Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.42.

EW stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $162,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,723.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,903 shares of company stock valued at $25,383,170. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

