Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.02 Million in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 108.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after buying an additional 1,307,106 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,367,000 after buying an additional 1,223,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in FLIR Systems by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,357,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,646,000 after buying an additional 605,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

