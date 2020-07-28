SVB Leerink Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $95.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $51.67 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $1,186,889.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,440.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $152,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,903 shares of company stock valued at $25,383,170. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 84,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

