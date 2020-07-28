Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 417.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,345 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Steelcase worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Steelcase by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCS. Sidoti boosted their price target on Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

