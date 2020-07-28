Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $230.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.73.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $198.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.08. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $203.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

