Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $88.00 at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.33 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of EW stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $766,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,036,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $5,017,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,655.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,903 shares of company stock valued at $25,383,170. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 84,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

