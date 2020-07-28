Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.68% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,954,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

BSRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

