Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DHR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.73.

DHR stock opened at $198.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.93 and a 200 day moving average of $161.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

