State Street Corp Increases Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.59% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 64,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard Koo sold 47,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $868,676.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 17,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $327,722.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,255.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,828,246. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

