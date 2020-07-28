Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $102.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Charter Equity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.85.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $136.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,835. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

