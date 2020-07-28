8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.89.

Get 8X8 alerts:

NYSE EGHT opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,972.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,042 shares of company stock worth $130,132. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,624,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,996,000 after buying an additional 118,179 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 985.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 957,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after acquiring an additional 869,553 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.