Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $31,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 76.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $29,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.39. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. CICC Research upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.30 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

