Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bitauto’s earnings. Bitauto posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bitauto will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bitauto.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 21.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NYSE BITA opened at $15.84 on Friday. Bitauto has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bitauto by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bitauto by 2,781.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

