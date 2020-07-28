9,733 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $73,800,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $23,501,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $13,291,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $12,788,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $12,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

