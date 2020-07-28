iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Holdings Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 61,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $113.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.80. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

