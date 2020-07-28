Cwm LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $31,000 Position in Nio Inc –
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $31,000 Position in Nio Inc –
Bitauto Hldg Ltd Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share
Bitauto Hldg Ltd Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share
9,733 Shares in Carrier Global Bought by Cwm LLC
9,733 Shares in Carrier Global Bought by Cwm LLC
Cwm LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc
Cwm LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc
iShares US Financials ETF Holdings Trimmed by Cwm LLC
iShares US Financials ETF Holdings Trimmed by Cwm LLC
Cwm LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Cwm LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report