Cwm LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

