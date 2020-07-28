General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 118.6% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 119,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,010 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 15,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 117.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

GD opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

