American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

