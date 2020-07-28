Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,584,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 545.3% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,234,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,603,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000.

PPA stock opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

