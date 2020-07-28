Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Enbridge by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6021 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.