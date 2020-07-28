11,100 Shares in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. Stratasys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSYS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

