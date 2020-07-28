FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $177,000 Investment in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of AMX opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.1779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

