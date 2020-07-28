FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 227,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of CELH opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

