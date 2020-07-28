FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $186,354.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at $282,366.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

