AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.2% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 516.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup stock opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $108.55. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $125.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.