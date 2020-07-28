FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 16,518 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,359,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.14.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $425.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.72. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total transaction of $1,941,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

