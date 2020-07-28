FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 63,208 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 86.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,208 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 992.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra downgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

