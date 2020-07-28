FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Blackline by 285.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackline by 13.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $90.70.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Blackline in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $3,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick Villanova sold 32,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,997,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

