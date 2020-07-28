FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 11,714 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 112.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.20.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $451.91 on Tuesday. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $503.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.71.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

