FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,876 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,823.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

BOKF opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

